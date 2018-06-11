A Saskatoon man made it out of a blaze in the nick of time after his mobile home caught fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the fire in the Sutherland neighbourhood just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

The fire started when the man left food cooking on his stove and fell asleep. The home had a smoke detector, but no battery.

A neighbor saw the fire, and woke the man up by banging on the door. He was able to escape with no injuries.

Damage to the home is estimated at $80,000.

The Saskatoon Fire Department would like to remind homeowners to ensure they have working smoke detectors.