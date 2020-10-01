SASKATOON -- La Ronge RCMP are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man hurt by multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police learned he was walking alone on Far Reserve Road around midnight, when an older model grey truck pulled beside him and opened fire.

The victim was transported to hospital by air ambulance to Saskatoon. His injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.