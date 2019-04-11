

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man accused of sharing child pornography through social media faces several charges.

Joseph George Cyr, 53, faces four counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of making it available and one count of transmitting it.

Cyr was charged Wednesday following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Investigators found the same person was linked to three user profiles that were sharing child pornography.

A cell phone and a laptop containing child porn were seized during a search of the accused’s home.

Cyr was in court Thursday and released on conditions.