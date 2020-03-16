SASKATOON -- The man accused of second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Ally Witchekan made his first appearance in a Saskatoon court Monday.

Ivan Robbie Martell and Witchekan were in an on-and-off romantic relationship, according to Witchekan’s family.

Her body was found in her Geary Cres. Home on March 4.

Martell is expected to make his second appearance on March 24.