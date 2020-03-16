Man accused of Saskatoon woman’s murder makes first court appearance
Published Monday, March 16, 2020 11:15AM CST
Family has identified Ally Witchekan as the victim of Saskatoon's third homicide of 2020.
SASKATOON -- The man accused of second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Ally Witchekan made his first appearance in a Saskatoon court Monday.
Ivan Robbie Martell and Witchekan were in an on-and-off romantic relationship, according to Witchekan’s family.
Her body was found in her Geary Cres. Home on March 4.
Martell is expected to make his second appearance on March 24.