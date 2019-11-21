

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- An Alberta man is facing charges after a 7-11 in North Battleford was robbed twice over a six-day period.

On Nov. 15, around 4:30 a.m. a man armed with a weapon entered a business located in the 1700 block of 100th street, RCMP said in a news release.

He allegedly threatened staff and demanded money, then ran off with a small amount of cash and merchandise, RCMP said.

Five days later, on Wednesday, a male armed with a knife entered the same location, again around 4:30 a.m., and demanded money, according to RCMP. He left with a small amount of money and merchandise, police said.

RCMP investigators believed the same suspect may have been responsible for both robberies. Late Wednesday morning officers located the suspect inside an apartment.

The suspect fled and was arrested after a chase involving several police units as well as the Battleford police dog unit, RCMP said.

Reno Poitras, a 25-year-old man from St. Albert, Alberta, is facing charges including armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Employees have confirmed to CTV News that both incidents occurred at the same North Battleford 7-11 location.