SASKATOON -- A man charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder has elected for a judge and jury trial.

Nathaniel Carrier’s case will continue at Prince Albert Court of Queen’s Bench on Feb. 12. The 28-year-old has not yet entered a plea after being charged in the deaths of his parents and seven-year-old son.

He’s also charged with attempted murder after his five-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries.

Police believe the alleged attack occurred on Mar. 28, 2020.

Carrier has not appeared in court yet by video or in-person.