Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
Leo Daniels, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful confinement in the death of Richard Fernuk, 68, whose body was found by police on Aug. 3, 2019.
While on the stand, Daniels admitted to robbing Fernuk but denied tying him up and killing him.
Officers found Fernuk dead in his apartment in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue when they arrived to perform a welfare check.
Court heard how Daniels was living with his sister who lived near St. Paul’s Hospital in August 2019 but would often be kicked out for stealing.
Daniels testified he used “quite a bit” of crystal meth, 3.5 grams a day, and would steal bikes and phones to trade for meth.
Defence lawyer Blaine Beaven read Daniels’ criminal record, which dated back to 2002. Beaven says most of the charges “appear to be theft and breach charges,” along with some drug, assault and violence charges.
Video surveillance footage outside Fire Creek Bar and Grill played in the courtroom showed Daniels interacting with Fernuk for the first time on Aug. 2, 2019. Daniels testified he was getting high on meth in the alley, behind the bar.
Daniels said he recalled “seeing an old guy” in shorts and a T-shirt with no sleeves and gave him his black and white Roughriders jacket since it was cold.
According to Daniels, the pair walked down 20th Street as Fernuck wanted to go home. During that time, Daniels said he told Fernuk to give him his wallet, credit cards and his phone.
“I picked up a rock and told him I was going to hit him with it … and then he just gave me his stuff,” Daniels said. “I pretty much got what I wanted and walked away.”
Daniels told the courtroom how he went to Circle K to try and sell Fernuk’s phone and use his cards to purchase a Slurpee, ice cream and lottery tickets.
Security footage shows Daniels going to Hotel Senator and playing VLT with his cousin. Daniels testified he sold Fernuk’s phone for $30 and used the money to play slots.
According to an agreed statement of facts obtained by CTV News, Saskatoon Police Service obtained a judicial authorization to track Fernuk’s phone, which was later found at home in the 200 block of Avenue H North on Aug. 8, 2019.
During cross-examination by Crown Prosecutor Sheryl Fillo, Daniels repeatedly denied being in Fernuk’s apartment.
When questioned about whether he spent time with him after walking him over Circle Drive Bridge, Daniels said he already had what he wanted from him.
Fillo questioned Daniels' motives behind wanting to walk Fernuck home. Daniels testified he was only worried about getting his phone and credit cards.
When questioned by Fillo, Daniels often said he couldn’t remember certain details, citing he was high and drinking that night.
The trial is set to resume on Friday when the Crown will put forth another piece of evidence before final arguments are heard next week.
