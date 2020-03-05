SASKATOON -- A man facing several charges in connection to a shooting at a downtown Saskatoon bar made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Tyrell Davey had the weapons-related charges read out to him at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

The 25-year-old man gave a wave to the gallery, as he sat in the prisoner’s box.

Davey is accused of firing two shots at the ceiling of Hudson’s on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured and bystanders intervened during the incident.

Davey will remain in custody until his bail hearing scheduled for Monday.