SASKATOON -- An 88-year-old Kindersley man died when a vehicle struck the scooter he was using, RCMP say.

The crash happened Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Police say the vehicle was turning north onto Main Street from Fifth Avenue West when it collided with the scooter.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Kindersley RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist services are investigating.