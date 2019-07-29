Man, 72, allegedly exposes himself in care facility
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 3:31PM CST
A 72-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation in connection with an incident at a Saskatoon care facility in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.
He was charged following an incident on March 13 in which two women, ages 78 and 86, were found in a bathroom with a man who was exposing himself.
The victims, who police say are in a vulnerable state, are residents of the facility. The accused is not, according to police.
The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday morning.