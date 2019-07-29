

CTV Saskatoon





A 72-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation in connection with an incident at a Saskatoon care facility in the 100 block of Wellman Crescent.

He was charged following an incident on March 13 in which two women, ages 78 and 86, were found in a bathroom with a man who was exposing himself.

The victims, who police say are in a vulnerable state, are residents of the facility. The accused is not, according to police.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday morning.