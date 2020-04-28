SASKATOON -- A 47-year-old Saskatoon man faces drunk driving charges following a single vehicle motorcycle crash, Saskatoon police say.

Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of the collision at the intersection of Warman Road and Lenore Drive.

Paramedics were treating the 47-year-old male operator of the motorcycle and a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a police news release.

Officers observed the man displaying signs of impairment and administered breath tests, resulting in the charges.

The motorcycle was impounded and the man was released on an appearance notice, police say.