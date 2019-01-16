

CTV Saskatoon





A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a man inside his home.

Police responded to the home, in the 300 block of Avenue Q South, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

The suspect is described as being in his twenties, about six feet tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a red, zip-up hoodie and a red bandanna and had tattoos on his hands and possibly on his neck.