Man, 40, stabbed in home
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 12:08PM CST
A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a man inside his home.
Police responded to the home, in the 300 block of Avenue Q South, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as being in his twenties, about six feet tall with a slim build.
He was wearing a red, zip-up hoodie and a red bandanna and had tattoos on his hands and possibly on his neck.