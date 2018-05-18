

CTV Saskatoon





A man arrested two days ago in Prince Albert has died in police custody.

The 34-year-old, Ryan Kereluk, was found in his cell unconscious and not breathing at 7:54 a.m. Friday, according to Prince Albert police. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead in the city’s Victoria Hospital.

Kereluk had been in custody since Wednesday evening, when he was arrested at a home on the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue West. Police said he had warrants from 2017 for breaking and entering, obstructing a peace office, breaching of undertaking and breaching of recognizance.

He appeared before a justice of the peace Thursday at the Prince Albert Police Service station and was set to appear in provincial court Friday at 9:30 a.m. — roughly an hour and a half before he was found unconscious in the cell.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined, according to Prince Albert police.

Kereluk’s family has been notified, as have Ministry of Justice officials. Officers with the Prince Albert police’s criminal investigation unit, and the coroner, are still investigating the death.