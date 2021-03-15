Advertisement
Man, 32, dead in crash near Paynton
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 11:15AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man, of Craven, died in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, RCMP say.
Maidstone RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 16 near Paynton, RCMP said in a news release.
Three occupants were in the vehicle.
The surviving occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital.
An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst from Rosetown continues to investigate with Maidstone RCMP.