SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man, of Craven, died in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

Maidstone RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 16 near Paynton, RCMP said in a news release.

Three occupants were in the vehicle.

The surviving occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital.

An RCMP Collision Reconstruction Analyst from Rosetown continues to investigate with Maidstone RCMP.