Man, 32, charged with touching woman at Saskatoon business
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 11:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault following a report of inappropriate touching at a Saskatoon business on Friday.
Police were called to the business in the 3300 block of Eighth Street East around 12:45 p.m.
Officers located a woman who said that she had been touched inappropriately by an unknown man.
A man was located nearby matching the suspect's description and arrested, police say.
He is now facing a charge of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.