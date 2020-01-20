SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault following a report of inappropriate touching at a Saskatoon business on Friday.

Police were called to the business in the 3300 block of Eighth Street East around 12:45 p.m.

Officers located a woman who said that she had been touched inappropriately by an unknown man.

A man was located nearby matching the suspect's description and arrested, police say.

He is now facing a charge of sexual assault and one count of breach of probation.