SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are investigating a suspicious death.

Just after noon on Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of 18th Street West for a report of an unconscious male who had been assaulted.

Jeremy Wade Charles, 29, was taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

He was assessed and transported to hospital in Regina.

He died on Monday. His death is being investigated as suspicious and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or has information in regards to Charles’ whereabouts on Oct. 1 or 2 is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.