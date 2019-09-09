

CTV News Saskatoon





A 29-year-old man faces charges after an alleged incident early Saturday morning at a Saskatoon hardware store.

Officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the store, after a report of an assault at the store in the 700 block of Circle Drive East, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Upon arriving, officers found four people with non-life threatening injuries and were told a man inside the store had assaulted the victims with a shovel for unknown reasons, police said.

A suspect was located nearby and taken into custody without incident, police said. He faces two charges each of aggravated assault and assault.

The victims and suspect were known to each other, according to police.

CTV News spoke with a store employee Saturday who confirmed the incident allegedly took place at Home Depot’s Circle Drive location.