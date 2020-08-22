SASKATOON -- RCMP are trying to discover the details of what happened to a man who died after being stabbed on Red Earth Cree Nation.

Carrot River RCMP responded to the incident around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.

Officers found Brett McKay, 24, unresponsive at a house and he was declared dead.

Police believe McKay was at a large social gathering in an open area, locally referred to as “the reservoir,” that morning and that he was driven to the house while hurt.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police.