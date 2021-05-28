PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service has charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Norman Charles Custer.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, police, Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to the 900 block of 17th Street West for an injured man. He later died in hospital.

The victim died of a gunshot wound, said police.

The accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday morning.