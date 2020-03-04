SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police say they have laid charges in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Police responded to the 200 block of 12th Street East on Feb. 9 around 1:15 a.m. for a report of an intoxicated male.

On arrival, police say officers located Cody McAdam, 27, suffering from a serious injury and transported him to hospital. He died in a Saskatoon hospital on Feb. 16.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.