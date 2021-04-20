SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old man is facing drug and weapons charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.

Members of the guns and gangs unit received information that a man was in possession of several guns, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

As a result of further investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on April 16 and arrested the suspect, SPS said.

He was allegedly in possession of a large sum of cash.

A search warrant was executed on two vehicles and an apartment in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North.

According to police, officers seized two loaded restricted handguns that had the serial numbers filed off as well as ammunition, cannabis, cocaine, codeine and about $3,880 in cash.