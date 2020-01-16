SASKATOON -- Radiation and chemotherapy appointments for 37 cancer patients have been delayed after a malware attack against eHealth, according to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

The attack happened Jan. 6. The agency disconnected from eHealth systems as a precautionary measure and was fully reconnected Jan. 14, the SCA said in a news release.

According to the SCA, 31 patients had radiation therapy appointments delayed one day and six patients had chemotherapy appointments delayed two days.

Each patient involved was given a personal explanation and apology for the delay.

The SCA accesses information such as provincial lab results, imaging pathology and pharmacy and medical information from some of the eHealth electronic systems.