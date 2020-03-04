SASKATOON -- There was massive gridlock at one of Saskatoon’s busiest intersections Wednesday morning, thanks to a malfunctioning railway crossing at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 25th Street.

Starting shortly after 7:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill in all directions. The crossing arms were down and lights were flashing, but there were no trains crossing.

The situation was rectified about 45 minutes after it started, with the arms being raised and traffic flow resuming.

The intersection has long been a source of contention for Saskatoon drivers, with trains sometimes crossing during the busiest times of day and delays commonplace during rush hour.