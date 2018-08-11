

Michaela Solomon , CTV Saskatoon





A 17 year-old male is being charged with a break and enter after a standoff in Saskatoon.

Police received reports of a man with a gun uttering threats, and were dispatched to the 400 block of Avenue R South on Friday afternoon. Police were able to identify the suspect and located him in a nearby residence in the 300 block of Avenue Q South, with help from the public.

Initial attempts by the Saskatoon Police Service to get the suspect out of the home were unsuccessful and the Tactical Support Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Police rescue vehicle were called.

The suspect gave himself up eventually and was taken into custody. No one was injured in the incident.

The youth was charged with break and enter, point firearm at a person, utter threats to kill and breach of a youth probation order. He will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday.