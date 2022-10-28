'Make sure that our young veterans get recognized': Prince Albert Legion bestows first poppy

A soldier who served in Afghanistan was chosen to receive the first poppy of the year by the Royal Canadian Legion Prince Albert Branch No. 2.

“I want to make sure that our young veterans get recognized,” said Legion member and World War II Veteran Marie Mathers.

She pinned the poppy on Captain Ramsay Bellisle at a ceremony Friday morning at the Legion’s social club room in Prince Albert.

Mathers speaks German and during World War II, as a teenager, served as a translator with the Canadian military at a prisoner of war camp near St. Jean Baptiste Manitoba.

She says veterans who served as soldiers and peacekeepers in Korea, Iraq, Croatia, Afghanistan and other places need to be recognized as veterans and welcomed in the Legion.

“The First World War vets didn’t accept the Second World War vets and now these people are facing the same thing,” said Mathers.

Bellisle is a captain and second in command of the North Saskatchewan Regiment. He says he’s “humbled” to have been selected to receive the first poppy.

“When I put the poppy on, that's the two weeks to remember and then at the end of the service on the eleventh when I leave my poppy at the cenotaph, then it’s time to move on,” he said.

Thirteen years ago, on November 11, 2009, Bellisle was leaving Canada for Afghanistan when he was told his friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Justin Boyes was killed overseas.

“It’s difficult to explain; between being nervous, scared, upset about losing a friend and thinking like ‘Hey what are we going into,’” Bellisle said.

Bellisle’s son and daughter were 10 and eight at the time. He says his wife, children and father were there to say goodbye to him at the terminal when his platoon left Canada.

“It was difficult leaving them, not sure where I was going. I wasn’t even deployed yet and already losing friends,” he said.

Bellisle served with a reconstruction team for six and a half months. He says five people in his company were killed overseas.

In total, 165 Canadians died during the war in Afghanistan (158 soldiers and seven civilians). More than 2,000 members of the CAF were wounded or injured during the war.