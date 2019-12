SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) are offering free bus rides on New Year's Eve.

"We want everyone to enjoy their New Year's Eve, but we also want everyone to make it home safe." Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for SGI said in a news release.

The free bus service will be available on Tuesday December 31st until 3:00 a.m. It will mark the 30th year the service has been offered.

Jim McDonald, director at Saskatoon Transit said he hopes offering the free rides removes a barrier when making decisions on how to get home after a night out.

"There is no reason for impaired driving, especially on New Year's Eve." McDonald said.

McDonald suggests using the Transit App to plan a night out and arrange a safe ride home.