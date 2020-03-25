SASKATOON -- A large swath of the city's west side had its power cut off after an SUV ploughed through a power station at Edmonton Avenue near 33rd St. Wednesday morning.

A 53-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said in a news release.

Power has been restored to portions of the city. However, a number of traffic lights are still black due to the crash.

Police are reminding drivers to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

City police continue to restrict traffic in the area of Edmonton Avenue between 31st and 33rd Street West. Police expect to be blocking traffic for the next two to four hours.