After about seven hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Robert Major guilty on 12 charges relating to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Langham three years ago.

Major was found guilty of three counts of dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, three counts of criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Some sobbing could be heard from the gallery in the courtroom prior to the verdict being delivered by the jury. But as the verdict was read out in court, Major sat calmly and silently.

On Feb. 22, 2016 Major and six passengers were in a 2012 Dodge pick-up that T-boned a semi-trailer at the intersection of grid road 3083 and Highway 16. Three of Major’s six passengers died including Major’s 26-year-old girlfriend Kimberly Oliverio and two of Major’s sons Brendan, four, and Theodore, nine.

In his testimony Major told the court he was looking for a stop sign at the intersection where the crash happened. When he didn’t see the stop sign it was too late.

The judge told the jury if they believe what Major testified was the truth, then they should find Major not guilty.

The defence argued in the trial that the downed stop sign is the only reason the crash happened.

The Crown has argued the stop sign had little to do with the crash and it was due to Major’s decisions and actions.

Major, his ex-wife and Oliverio’s family filed a lawsuit against the provincial government stating it recklessly didn’t care for the intersection, despite being told the stop sign was down. The suit is looking for $180,000 in damages related to the three deaths. In its response to the suit the government claims the absence of the stop sign had nothing to do with the crash and was instead the result of Major’s reckless driving.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin Friday.