A major downtown intersection in Saskatoon was closed to traffic because of a natural gas leak.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Saskatoon Police issued a news release saying the intersection of 22nd St. and Idylwyld Dr. was closed to all traffic.

City crews could be seen putting up barricades on streets around the intersection.

At 11:30 p.m. police told CTV the traffic restrictions we're lifted and the gas leak was repaired.

There is no word on what caused the natural gas leak.