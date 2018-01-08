Major crimes police investigating after man dies weeks after suffering stab wound
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 1:38PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 1:44PM CST
A man who showed up at a Saskatoon hospital one day after he was reportedly stabbed last month has died.
City police say the 24-year-old, whose injuries were initially not believed to be life-threatening, died Thursday.
The man showed up Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital on Dec. 21 with a stab wound. The wound reportedly occurred the previous day, police said in a news release.
An autopsy was conducted Friday, but police say the cause of death has not yet been determined.
Major crimes police and the coroner’s office are still investigating.
