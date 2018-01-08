

CTV Saskatoon





A man who showed up at a Saskatoon hospital one day after he was reportedly stabbed last month has died.

City police say the 24-year-old, whose injuries were initially not believed to be life-threatening, died Thursday.

The man showed up Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital on Dec. 21 with a stab wound. The wound reportedly occurred the previous day, police said in a news release.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, but police say the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Major crimes police and the coroner’s office are still investigating.