SASKATOON -- Winds should remain moderate, blowing out of the Northeast at 20 km/h.

Temperatures should hover around the twenty degree mark Thursday afternoon, as we prepare for a few much warmer days ahead.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 20

Evening: 19

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29