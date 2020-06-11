Advertisement
Mainly sunny skies expected across most of the province: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 6:30AM CST
SASKATOON -- Winds should remain moderate, blowing out of the Northeast at 20 km/h.
Temperatures should hover around the twenty degree mark Thursday afternoon, as we prepare for a few much warmer days ahead.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 20
Evening: 19
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 29