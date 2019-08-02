

CTV Sasktoon





Maidstone RCMP is searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking near Lloydminster.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night the victim was driving Ryan Chad Stonechild, 29, and a group of friends to Onion Lake when the driver was instructed to pull over.

The victim alleges that Stonechild told him to get out of the vehicle and fired two warning shots.

The stolen vehicle is a 2000 gold Nissan Pathfinder with Sask. license plate 003 MLU.

Stonechild is describes as having dark brown hair,5’9”, approximately 160 lbs. and was wearing a black shirt and sweat pants.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and RCMP say if he is seen he should not be approached and law enforcement should be contacted immediately.