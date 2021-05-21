SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon chapter of MADD Canada announced a partnership with the Corman Park Police Service to expand their “Impaired Driver Caught Here” sign campaign.

Signs can already be found in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Estevan, with the goal to make the public aware that impaired driving can happen anywhere.

“We’re showing people that impaired drivers are out anywhere and at any time of the day. It’s not just late at night on the main thoroughfares, it can be in your neighbourhood,” Bonny Stevenson, president of Madd Saskatoon, told CTV News.

The signs are put up after police pull over and charge impaired drivers, showing the public where someone was caught while driving impaired.

“These signs serve to educate the public that they have an important role to play in stopping impaired driving. They have the role of calling 911 if they suspect an impaired driver, and it’s an important role,” said Stevenson.

The program has been active in Saskatoon since July 2020, and Stevenson said she is shocked at how many signs have had to go up, more than 200 in Saskatoon alone.

On the MADD Saskatoon website, a map can be found, displaying all the locations where signs have been put up, and Stevenson hopes one day the map and the campaign will be provincewide.

According to Sgt. Sheldon Hamm of the Corman Park Police Service, 51 people have been caught driving impaired since the beginning of 2021.

“Impaired driving enforcement is something that the Corman Park Police service is dedicated to and is very passionate about,” he said.

“We are on board with MADD Canada and SGI. We are very excited and privileged to be a part of this campaign.”

Check stops will be out for the long weekend, and the Corman Park Police Service wants to remind everyone to enjoy the long weekend responsibly.