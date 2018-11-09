Several robberies in Saskatoon over the past week have a common thread – the use of knives or machetes.

That includes two armed robberies in the King George area, one at a downtown bank and another on Eighth Street, Saskatoon police confirmed.

Rowena Briones, owner of one of the affected convenience stores, told CTV Saskatoon about what happened.

“He said, ‘give me the money, give me the money.’ It was just 10 o’clock and we opened at nine so what money am I going to give him? No customers at that time.”

A few days another suspect armed with a paring knife robbed two women using ATMs.

Inspector Lorne Constantinoff told CTV Saskatoon that knives are a menacing weapon.

“Edged weapons in general I think are probably the weapon of choice when people are doing armed robberies or people are doing acts of violence. The reason behind that obviously is because they are easily accessible.”