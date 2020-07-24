SASKATOON -- A new Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) program will help cover the costs for those having to travel for cancer treatment.

"MN-S knows treatment is only available in Saskatchewan’s major urban centres which is a significant barrier and source of stress for those requiring cancer therapy," MN-S said in a press release.

The pilot program will reimburse gas and parking for eligible citizens needing to travel to appointments.

Applicants should be citizens of the MN-S for this program.

The Cancer Transportation Pilot Program is available through their webpage.