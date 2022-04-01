Métis Nation—Saskatchewan and Sturgeon Lake First Nation join Prince Albert economic alliance

The Prince Albert Regional Economic Development Alliance (PAREDA) welcomed two new members at a signing ceremony Wednesday.

“We’re just really excited about where PA is going and we’re also really excited about bringing value to that,” said Sturgeon Lake First Nation Chief Greg Ermine.

Metis Nation—Saskatchewan (MN-S) and Sturgeon Lake First Nation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at City Hall along with the four original founding members: the City of Prince Albert, the Rural Municipality of Prince Albert, the Town of Shellbrook and Peter Ballantyne Developments Ltd.

Ermine says the PAREDA partnership will lead to more opportunities in business and industry for its approximately 3,000 registered band members. He says many Sturgeon Lake band members work and live in Prince Albert.

“The more people that we can bring to the table collectively to discuss the future growth of the PA region obviously better results to come,” said Ermine.

Sturgeon Lake Developments Ltd. owns businesses in Prince Albert such as Sturgeon Lake Office Complex, Tipi Gas Station and one-third of Glenmor Equipment.

MN-S President and Economic Development Minister Glen McCallum says about 8,000 Metis people are in the Prince Albert region. He foresees MN-S being part of the forestry and mining industry.

“It's so that we can speak as that one voice and begin to plan together so that we have that stronger opportunity to be able to create jobs for our people here in this region,” said McCallum.

MN-S says about 1,200 Metis small businesses are in the province and some are in the Prince Albert area. McCallum says the PAREDA alliance will help MN-S identify business opportunities for members.

The MOU runs until Dec. 31, 2024.