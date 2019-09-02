

Creeson Agecoutay, CTV News Regina





The annual Lumsden Duck Derby is a fun event that brings the community together each year, but it also helps keep the local hockey rink running.

Every year, 25,000 rubber ducks are purchased to race down the Qu’Appelle River with cash prizes going to the owners of the first 21 ducks to pass the finish line.

The event, now in its 32nd year, attracts hundreds to the town and raises around $60,000 annually. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Lumsden’s rink.

“The beginning of the duck derby I guess was starting to get the rink back alive and built and going and ever since that they've kept the funds continuing to go towards capital projects,” said Jamie Lees, the chair of the 32nd Lumsden Duck Derby.

The rink gives the town a meeting place, but it also provides a valuable extracurricular for the children in the area.

“We have a long winter in Saskatchewan,” said Justin Lacelle, the president of the Lumsden Sports Association. “Hockey provides a great avenue for those kids to stay active, stay healthy and learn the value of teamwork,”

A brand new $120,000 Zamboni was shown off at the parade before the duck race, which was purchased for the rink using funding from the annual event.

“It’s a couple hundred thousand dollars per year just to keep the rink functioning so fundraisers like the duck derby are super important to keep our costs low and try to keep the rink as accessible for everyone as we can,” said Lacelle. “Without them we wouldn’t have a successful event and it makes my job as a president so much easier.”

Hockey players in the community, like 14-year-old Joshua Grant, have been the main beneficiaries from the community’s generosity through the derby.

“I’ve learned leadership lots of life skills like respect and pretty much anything, life skills and how to take care of other people,” said Grant.