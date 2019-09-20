The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners plans to write a letter to the province requesting help to reduce traffic noise due to mufflers.

The motion was made by Mayor Charlie Clark who told the board that "this is affecting people’s quality of life … it’s about respecting one another."

Saskatoon police made a presentation to the board and said there are two major trouble spots in the city: Eighth street and Moss Avenue as well as Spadina Crescent near Kinsmen Park.

Insp. Dave McKenzie told the board that loud mufflers are "not primarily a policing problem, but a community problem."

The board heard that signage could be placed around the hot spots that could let drivers know why the bylaw exists.

In 2018, Saskatoon Police handed out 175 tickets for mufflers exceeding the legal decibel limit.