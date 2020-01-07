By the end of the day someone in Saskatoon could be $70 million richer.

Tuesday's Lotto Max Jackpot currently sits at a record $70 million plus 25, $1 million draws.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 29 million. If no winner is drawn the jackpot carries over to Friday's draw.

The corporation said from every dollar spent on lotteries, about one-third is returned to the WCLC's member corporations and helps fund community programs, facilities, sport and art and culture programs.