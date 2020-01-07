Lotto Max Jackpot up to $70M for Tuesday’s draw
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:39AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 10:40AM CST
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
By the end of the day someone in Saskatoon could be $70 million richer.
Tuesday's Lotto Max Jackpot currently sits at a record $70 million plus 25, $1 million draws.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 29 million. If no winner is drawn the jackpot carries over to Friday's draw.
The corporation said from every dollar spent on lotteries, about one-third is returned to the WCLC's member corporations and helps fund community programs, facilities, sport and art and culture programs.