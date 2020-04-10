SASKATOON -- Loraas is asking the public to be more cautious when bringing garbage curbside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are asking the public the following:

Bag your garbage

Ensure accessible cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver

Do not overfill your carts or leave loose items on the ground

Do not place used tissues and napkins in your bin as they can become wind-blown when the lid opens during collection

If you or a member of your household is sick: Please place any item that has come into physical contact with your mouth, nose, eyes or hands in a bag and into the garbage. Even items you would normally recycle.

Now that the Easter long weekend is here Loraas will also have updated hours.

The Loraas disposal north location will only open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Loraas recycling location be also be open only on Monday, running from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Loraas landfill will be closed Friday and Sunday, and open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.