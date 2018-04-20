Loose moose tranquilized after running through Saskatoon
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 8:59AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 20, 2018 10:54AM CST
A moose on the loose in Saskatoon has been successfully tranquilized.
Police say the moose was tranquilized using a single dart in the 1700 block of Avenue H North.
Saskatoon police and officers from the Ministry of Environment were called out around 7:25 a.m. after receiving reports that a young moose was in city limits.
The moose will be transported south of Saskatoon to be released once the tranquilizer wears off.