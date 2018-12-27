

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





Mary Rodych began volunteering with READ Saskatoon over 30 years ago.

“I helped a lot of people with learning things like to write a cheque, things that they had never done before,” she said.

Rodych began volunteering at READ Saskatoon after hearing on the radio that 10 per cent of the population in Saskatoon was illiterate.

“I thought that can’t be, not in our society today,” she said.

After many years of volunteering with READ Saskatoon, Rodych said one of her favourite moments is when one of her learners begins to understand a specific concept.

“When you’re working on something and you realize that your student has grasped it, then we just look at each other and we laugh,” she said.

According to Michelle Busa, READ Saskatoon’s communications and events coordinator, they work with about 150 volunteers – but Rodych is the longest-standing active volunteer.

“She really does care what she’s doing here, and she really cares about her learner. She wants to be able to help them get to their goal,” Busa said. “And she not only focuses on them, but she also focuses on their family as well.”

Now, at 84-years-old, Rodych said she wants to continue to share the gift of reading until she “can’t do it anymore.”

“I care about people and I care about the fact that they may have talents that they don’t even know about,” she said.