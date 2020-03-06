Saskatoon-Riversdale MLA Danielle Chartier will not be seeking re-election in the 2020 provincial election.

The Saskatchewan New Democrats made the announcement this week, saying as a single mother, Chartier feels she has realized she needs to spend more time in Saskatoon.

"Danielle has been a passionate voice for her constituents, never ceasing to stand up for the most vulnerable in Saskatchewan," NDP leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

Chartier was first elected MLA for Saskatoon Riversdale in a by-election following the retirement of former MLA Lorne Calvert. Voters re-elected Chartier in 2011 and 2016. Chartier has two daughters.