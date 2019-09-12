The Office of the Treaty Commissioner has introduced a made-in-Saskatchewan vision for Truth and Reconciliation.

Since 2014, thousands of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people were asked to share their reconciliation story and what kind of change they would like to see in their community.

The new vision features four main pillars: learning about Indigenous history, building relationships, having vibrant cultures and rejecting racism.

Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson said while there is a long road ahead, she believes the vision is something that can be used to guide all treaty people on the journey.

Culbertson said her ultimate goal is “that we have treaty right to education fully filled, that we have a treaty right to health fully fulfilled, that we have adequate housing that we have no boil water advisories and our children are stopped being apprehended and they’re being looked after in healthy communities by their own people.

“One of the things we really have to work on is healthy communities,” she said.

The vision was created based on feedback from the community leaders, former residential school students and the public.