SASKATOON -- While the province has announced its reopening plan, seniors still have a long road ahead before getting back to some sense of normalcy.

Premier Scott Moe is encouraging vulnerable groups, including older adults, to avoid going out if possible, even when things start to reopen in May.

“I think it’s an appropriate caution,” said Sheila Clements, a 75-year-old who lives by herself in a condo.

While she lives alone, Clements said she’s been coping well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I try to get rest, I take it one day at a time as I always do and I try to make the best of it,” she said.

Clements said she’s practicing physical distancing and only goes out once in a while to get groceries and take her neighbour’s dog for a walk.

She said she has friends and family who call to check in on her and said being able to use the internet, email and FaceTime helps.

"For older adults who don't have access to that technology could be limiting and perhaps make them more lonely,” Clements said.

June Gawdun, executive director of the Saskatoon Council on Aging (SCOA), said they are is already setting up initiatives to help seniors who are on their own, including delivering hampers of food for free to seniors and setting up a telephone buddy program.

"SCOA is taking the lead on that to coordinate referring seniors that want a friendly phone call because you know, it's nice to have a phone call at least a couple times a week to chat, especially if you're living alone at your own home,” she said.

Greg Charyna, managing director of Home Instead Senior Care, adds that it’s important for friends and family to get creative about communicating with aging loved ones.

“Well maybe we need to get on the phone and say let's have a cup of coffee you and me, together separately and we'll chat for the next half hour and if we can build in routine on a regular basis, I think in a tough situation like this, that will certainly go some way to helping a bit, he said.

Charyna said it’s also important for family and friends to take extra precautions when going out into public then visiting older adults.

The province said most of the restrictions on long term care and retirement homes will be in place for the foreseeable future.