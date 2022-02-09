Logging truck involved in a crash north of Prince Albert, Sask.

A semi-truck and trailer loaded with logs was involved in a crash on Highway 2 near Spruce Home, Sask. on Wednesday.

The accident took place a few kilometers south of the Highway 2 and Highway 355 intersection.

A semi-truck and trailer loaded with logs was in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

On the opposite side of road, two other vehicles were observed with considerable damage.

Traffic was diverted to a service road west of the highway as the RCMP accident reconstructionist assessed the scene.