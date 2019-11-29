SASKATOON -- Local students are joining the growing voice of people calling on the University of Alberta to fire an assistant lecturer for denying the Holodomor.

Dougal MacDonald, in the department of Elementary Education at the Edmonton University denies that the famine was an act of genocide.

Nykola Dovggy, vice president of the Ukrainian Canadian Students Union, said students at the University of Saskatchewan are supporting the call to have MacDonald fired, writing letters to their Alberta counterparts.

"Students believe in a community that when a professor is talking, what they are talking about is correct and we know for sure that what he is saying is not correct."

He said students want MacDonald "de-platformed."

The Holodomor was a mass genocide by the Soviet regime which killed about 10 million Ukrainians. The famine in 1932-33 was recognized in 2008 by Canada and nine other countries as an act of genocide perpetuated Joseph Stalin's government.

In a November 19 Facebook post, MacDonald called the Holodomor a "myth."

The Ukrainian students association is Saskatoon is prepared to travel west to Edmonton to rally in support of their U of A peers, Dovggy said.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has issued a call to action, also asking its members to support the letter writing campaign.