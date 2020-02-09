SASKATOON -- Runners lined up in Kiwanis Memorial Park for a half marathon, braving the cold weather and slippery paths as they participated in an event aiming to provide excitement during a lull in the running season.

"There is not much going on in January and February," the event director for Running Rooms in Saskatchewan Michael Dahlman said.

"Usually March and April the event season kicks back up and is incredibly busy. So it’s a good little break away and a good reason to come out and keep your training going."

Dahlman was thrilled with the weather experienced this year after the -40 temperatures runners ran in last year, with many wearing goggles and face masks to battle the "abominable" temperatures.

The event drew more than 100 runners this year which included a half marathon, a 10K, and a 5K run.

The runners met up at Kiwanis Park, running alongside the river for much of the route.

The run has been taking place in many places around the country during February.

Western Canada participates as well as Ontario according to Dahlman, and Regina will be hosting their half marathon in a few weeks.

Dahlman wants to encourage people to attend the Runners Room free run clubs on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights which take place in both Saskatoon and Regina.