Local historian to receive Order of Canada
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 8:44PM CST
A local historian will receive one of the country’s highest honours on Wednesday.
Bill Waiser, who has dedicated his life to studying history, will make history in his own right when he is appointed to the Order of Canada.
Wasier was a history professor at the University of Saskatchewan for more than 30 years. He has also published a dozen non-fiction books, with his most recent book winning the 2016 Governor General's literary award for non-fiction.
This year's other recipients include Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, comedian and actor Mike Myers, and NHL legend Mark Messier.
The Order of Canada ceremony will be held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, with Governor General Julie Payette making the presentations.
