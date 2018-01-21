Broadway Roastery has seen an increase in business since Saskatoon opened its first crokicurl rink outside the cafe.

“Since the rink opened, it has been a lot busier. Customers are definitely coming in a lot more,” Dawson Barilla, a barista at Broadway Roastery, said.

The rink has taken over parking spots in front of the cafe, but Barilla said business has still been steady.

“A lot of people come in and then they’ll head out to the crokicurl rink or vice versa,” he said.

The rink opened last Thursday, paid for by the Broadway Business Improvement organization and a grant from the city.

“We are really excited to have an attraction that would draw people here in the quieter months of January and February,” Deeann Mercier, executive director of the Broadway Business Improvement, said.

Saskatoon’s first crokicurl bonspiel will be held Feb. 16 to 18. The rink is set to stay open until Feb. 25.